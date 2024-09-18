'The Big Dig' allows patients at Children's Hospital to use heavy machinery

It's the Big Dig, putting kids at the controls of heavy machinery and taking a break from being patients at Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Fifteen-year-old Kira Jackson got a hands-on experience.

FOX 2: "What's it like to see it up close and to get in there?"

"It's really cool - I never got to operate one before," she said.

Kira has been battling sickle cell. Little 2-year-old Nyair had a heart transplant and then this summer came down with a virus.

Nicole Stanfield - mom to Nyair Stanfield - waited 8 months for a heart transplant.

"We've been here for probably a month and a half but as you can see he's - he was in a coma for like, three weeks and now look at him," she said. "I like events like this just for the kids to get out and get some sunlight and have fun."

Then there's 3-year-old Harley Flynn - who's undergoing chemo for a kidney tumor.

"He loves cars, trucks and equipment so he really enjoys it - gets his mind off everything else," said his dad, Ryan Flynn.

It's a great experience for the operating engineers as well - who do this in conjunction with the American Cancer Society,

"We raise money to fight pediatric cancer with our outside event each year," said Lee Graham, Operating Engineers 324. "But to come down here to be with these kids that are going through their treatment.

"We want to just be able to show them the best day of their lives - we hope - and it's probably one of the best days for us as well."

An amazing day for some amazing families - who are going through a lot.

"Great experience - great doctors - great nurses, and he's doing great because of them," said Mirna Akil, mom of 3-year-old Hussein.

"Just being able to bring their kids out here," said Maureen Stys, Child Life Volunteer Services. "Kids that have had a traumatic event or are struggling being in the hospital - being able to come out here and be a regular kid."

Just seeing these children smile - outside enjoying the fresh air - learning something new - it's pretty priceless.

"It's the most i've seen her smile since we've been here," said Vanessa Stringer, mom of Leonora. "So definitely a great thing they're doing for the kids here."