The Breakfast Club's crab cake benedict recipe

The Breakfast Club is serving up new breakfast and brunch options around metro Detroit. They now have eight locations in the area.

Owner George Dimitriou and head chef Jon Horne from the Livonia location joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about their recipes.

CRAB CAKE BENEDICT WITH TOMATOES AU GRATIN

Ingredients

1 can of crab

1 tablespoon of mustard

2 cups bread crumbs

2 eggs

1/4 cup scallions

1/4 cup mayo

1 tablespoon lemon pepper

3 tablespoons pickle relish

Mix all ingredients pat into 2 1/2 ounce patties

To assemble benedict's

Grill English mufﬁns toast, top with crab cake and two poached eggs and some hollandaise sauce. Sprinkle with fresh parsley.

Tomato Au Gratin

Ingredients

One bag mozzarella/provolone cheese

3 cups Panko

One bag of Parmesan

2 cups chopped ﬁne fresh basil

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Mix the cheese and crumbs together. Sprinkle a thick layer of crumbs in the bottom of a pan. Put a layer of tomatoes in a dish then crumbs and cheese. Sprinkle salt and pepper. Continue these layers until the pans are full. Make sure the last layer is thick of crumbs and cheese.

Bake in the oven until tomatoes are soft and the top is nicely browned.