The chill continues - but no snow in the forecast
FOX 2 - HELLO GANG,
THE COLD CONTINUES.
For the rest of Tuesday Night: Brisk and cold with a few flurries and a low of 6.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, cold and dry with a high of 19.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy at times with a high of 27. Thursday night: Snow showers but less than 1 inch.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk and cold with a high of 21.
Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy both days. Still cold, with highs in the low- to mid-20’s
STAY WARM
-Luterman