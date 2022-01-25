Expand / Collapse search

The chill continues - but no snow in the forecast

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - HELLO GANG,

THE COLD CONTINUES.

For the rest of Tuesday Night:  Brisk and cold with a few flurries and a low of 6.

Wednesday:  Partly sunny, cold and dry with a high of 19.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy and breezy at times with a high of  27. Thursday night:  Snow showers but less than 1 inch.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy, brisk and cold with a high of 21.

Saturday and Sunday:  Partly cloudy both days. Still cold, with highs in the low- to mid-20’s

STAY WARM

-Luterman
 