The chill continues - but no snow in the forecast

HELLO GANG,

THE COLD CONTINUES.

For the rest of Tuesday Night: Brisk and cold with a few flurries and a low of 6.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cold and dry with a high of 19.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy at times with a high of 27. Thursday night: Snow showers but less than 1 inch.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk and cold with a high of 21.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy both days. Still cold, with highs in the low- to mid-20’s

STAY WARM

-Luterman

