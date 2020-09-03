The Friendship Circle to host virtual Walk4Friendship raising money for children with special needs

"My daughter and I were interacting it was cute," said Benji Rosensweig. "I posted it on Facebook and people were like, this is a source of joy, it is making us smile, can you continue posting more videos? I was like, alright."

While everyone was under quarantine, Benji and his daughter, who suffers from coffin-siris a rare genetic disorder, began providing entertainment and hope for people who need it most.

Their performances soon became an incentive for people to donate to an organization that is near and dear to their hearts - West Bloomfield's Friendship Circle, which serves children with special needs, like little Ella. It is also where Benji and his wife met while volunteering.

"I said if you donate $50, you get to choose a song and if you choose to donate 100, we'll do something more theatrical and try to have a little more fun with it and make it worth your donation," Benji said. "And we've raised almost $12,000 doing that, so far."

They have raised money for one of The Friendship Circle's biggest fundraisers - it's Annual Walk4Friendship.

Despite the pandemic, Director Bassie Shemtov says the walk will go on, virtually.

"We really want this to be a community-wide event," she said. "Where everyone is just going outdoors in their local park wearing their T-shirt proudly here for individuals with special needs or anyone with special needs or anyone in isolation."

On Sunday participants who will get to walk wherever they choose, are asked to take pictures wearing T-shirts with the theme "Apart but close in heart."

"We have people from out of state doing this walk," said Shemtov. "There are hundreds of people who have already signed up. Very similar to previous years with the same energy and spirit. The fundraising of the walk is a crucial part of the fundraising that happens to make everything The Friendship Circle happens."

The money goes toward offering services and support - recreational, social, educational, and vocational programming for people with special needs providing love, inclusion, and friendship.

It's not too late to register online and you can do that until the last minute. It's free but donations are welcome. The biggest donors will get prizes delivered to their homes like a bounce house and ice cream truck.

For more information go to: www.walk4friendship.com