The Haunted Garage in Grosse Pointe Farms

Looking for a creepy good time? A Grosse Pointe Farms man is making that possible and it's all in good fun.

The Haunted Garage on Mack Ave in Grosse Pointe Farms is in its 15th year. It's a family-friendly event that raises money for local schools and, despite the spooky season, don't expect this to be like other haunted houses.

"We’re not chasing people with chainsaws. It’s more fun," Glen Williams said.

The Haunted Garage is between two houses and the layout is pretty elaborate. People who come every year said it keeps getting bigger and better.

Friday night, it was drawing reviews.

"I actually got scared this year by a giant spider that jumped at me, I screamed like a little girl it was fun," said Rob Starrs

Even though it may all be fake, you never know what's around the corner and there are so many things that are larger than life.

Williams started it all and the retired gym teacher had a good reason: his trick-or-treating adventures were cut short when he was a kid.

"I was in 5th grade when I was little was big I was told to go home - I couldn't go trick or treating," he said.



