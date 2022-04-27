'The Hustle' looks to spotlight Black entrepreneurs at Detroit Historical Museum

It’s the stories that often go untold - but are key to what makes Detroit tick.

"We have to have more exhibits that reflect what’s really going on in native Detroit," said Marc Bland, Detroit Historical Society trustee.

The Detroit Historical Society decided to give voice to these stories through its new initiative called *The Hustle* which will celebrate the inspirational stories of Detroit's African-American entrepreneurs.

"To recognize the fabric, and that is what I want you to think about - the core of the inner-city neighborhoods," Bland added.

The stories will highlight achievements and recognize those who often go uncelebrated

"This project is about finding those that are unsung and pulling them out and bringing people into the museum for people who never would have expected to see their story," said Rebecca Salminen Witt, Detroit Historical Society.

The project will receive funding from organizations like The Gilbert Family Foundation and will be on full display in the Detroit Historical Museum.

"It brings every piece of the best of what the historical society is," Witt added.

"We are re-interrogating what our history is, and history is not static thing it’s a moving object," said Eric Thomas, chief storyteller, City of Detroit.

Organizers are working to find those stories and hear about those unsung heroes.

"We hope to have 500 nominations for entrepreneurs across every spectrum of Detroit neighborhood society," Witt said.

The nomination process kicked off on Wednesday. For more details go HERE.

"This project is really our effort to dig deep into Detroit‘s neighborhoods and uncover document the stories of everyday men and women who make Detroit special," said Elana Rugh, Detroit Historical Society CEO.

