The Interview: More interest rate hikes could be coming, local economist breaks it down

The world’s largest active bond fund manager is preparing for the possibility of a global recession, if inflation in the US and Europe isn't managed properly by central banks.

A PIMCO manager of massive amounts of bonds is preparing for that "harder landing. The dream of arriving at a soft landing might not materialize, depending on what happens with interest rates, inflation and jobs.

THE INTERVIEW: Oakland University economist Dr. Michael Greiner talks with FOX 2's Hilary Golston about what central banks across the globe can and can’t do to wrangle inflation, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell promises not to pivot anytime soon.