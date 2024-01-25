The Lions move back to Detroit took planning - and plenty of grit

Many Lions fans have fond memories of Barry Sanders running through defenses into the end zone at the Pontiac Silverdome. That was back in the 1990s. where Ford Field and Comerica Park, well, they weren’t much.

"Most of the area is vacant except for a few run-down buildings and commercial businesses," said FOX 2's reporter Al Allen in an old report.

If you wanted to cheer on your team — it wasn't happening there.

"I went to the first game at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1975 and I was so angry they called them the Detroit Lions and they played in Oakland County," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

Flash forward to today where the Lions are just one game away from the Super Bowl. They don’t play in Pontiac anymore, they are in Ford Field right in the heart of the city.

The effort that it took to bring them back from Pontiac? Let's just say it took a lot of grit.

"When the idea was first announced, everybody thought we were crazy," Duggan said. "They said the Lions weren’t coming back to Detroit, it was inconceivable."

Back then Duggan was Wayne County’s deputy county executive in 1996 and Dennis Archer was the mayor.

The plans were in place for a new Tigers ballpark — but a bigger idea was around the corner — that would transform Downtown Detroit.

"Bill Ford approached me and said 'The worst mistake my family ever made was taking the Lions out of Detroit. If there’s anyway you can build two stadiums at once,'" Duggan said.

It would take a massive purchase of 50 acres of land — a big challenge, as landowners were trying to jack up the selling prices.

"If we’re gonna end up in a situation where we’ve been in, in the past. where people have tried to run equipment into buildings, people tried to falsify what was really going on in that building, we’re gonna lose the deal," Duggan said in a mid-1990s interview.

But that deal went through — and to help fund that land purchase, Deputy Executive Duggan at the time and Ed McNamara came up with an idea for a hotel and car rental tax, to grow the project

And in November of 1996, the voters of Wayne County approved it by 70 percent.

"We’re taking a large financial risk by agreeing to this deal, but it’s one that is well worth it," said Bill Ford Jr. at the time.

The project got the green light - and the rest is Detroit history.

"What has happened is exactly what we said would happen, that this would be an anchor for Detroit’s recovery," Duggan said.

Millions of dollars have been brought into the city from the Lions’ playoff streak alone.

Meanwhile, Duggan is cheering on his team — hoping they make history.

FOX 2: "What’s your score prediction for this Sunday?"

"I’m a believer, Lions by a field goal," he said.