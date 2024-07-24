The Pulse: The times, they are a-changin'

Vice President Kamala Harris' star is rising but with the spotlight comes a closer look at what her platform has been - and could be going forward.

As the new presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee hits the ground running, we're taking a closer look at the differences between a Harris campaign platform, and President Joe Biden's.

We also look at the controversial "border czar" branding amid the current crisis in Texas and Arizona. What was her role? Is she culpable - and how is the truth possibly being twisted into talking points by the GOP.

Meanwhile, the pressure was too much to bear for one federal law enforcement official, stepping down following a high-profile failure in the take of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

