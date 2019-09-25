The skeleton from Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’ has a bone to pick with the competition

The only scary thing about the skeleton from ”The Masked Singer“ is how much they’re going to kill it in the show’s second season.

“I’m the skeleton and I got a bone to pick with anyone who thinks they’re gonna win this competition,” said the masked contestant.

An exclusive look inside the creation of the elaborate design of this year’s skeleton costume shows the painstaking detail the show’s designers put into the skeleton and all the other extravagant looks of Season 2.

Skeleton is dead set on competing in the second season of “The Masked Singer” on FOX, set to premiere Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The design team carved every bone of the skeleton by hand, intricately placing jewels throughout the costume and equipping the masked singer with their very own custom bone microphone, making it one of the most complicated and expensive designs yet.

Costume designer Marina Toybina promised viewers that this year, the costumes would be taken to a whole new level, and this skeleton design is certainly no exception.

“For Season 2 we’re slightly taking a different approach, elevating our patterns, elevating our intricacies as far as detailing on all the costumes,” said Toybina.

