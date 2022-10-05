'The system is the same as 10 years ago': State commission questions DTE, Consumers Energy reliability

"The challenge is over the last decade we’ve seen this time and again, and each time we’ve opened an investigation, offered directives and tried to move for improvements," said Dan Scripps. "And yet here we are in 2022 and the system is essentially the same as it was 10 years ago."

The Michigan Public Service Commission is demanding answers from DTE Energy along with Consumers Energy as to how the utility companies respond to power outages and downed lines.

Southeast Michigan saw enough of both the past two summers.

We spent days in the dark, and learned one of the kids that came into contact with a downed wire in Monroe -- died

The Public Service Commission or MPSC, is also planning a third party audit of the utility companies’ equipment and how they run their power distribution systems.

"We hope that gives us a blueprint for where we go from here," said Scripps, the chairman of the MPSC. "To finally get the measurable progress around reliability and safety that Michigan customers expect and deserve."

We deserve it—but not all of us expect it.

"To have your power out for numerous days, without accurate estimates of restoration times, is a bit unfair," said Detroit resident Cherelle Bond. "Then you're not helping with my bill."

DTE released a statement saying:

"We share the concern of the Michigan Public Service Commission and look forward to providing a full accounting of storm damage, safety precautions and recovery efforts. We will also detail our long-term plans to address DTE Energy’s needed infrastructure improvements to help reduce and prevent electric service outages in the future."

Scripps suggests that should’ve happened already.

"We’ve approved a number of rate increases over the past decade and we’ve seen other utilities make better advancements in improving their reliability with lower rate increase growth over that time," he said.

And DTE is asking for another rate hike.

"Going up on our rates, that’s not doing better - that to me is robbing us blind," said resident Royal Powell.

MPSC has to give an answer by Thanksgiving or DTE will get that rate hike by default.

FOX 2: "Where do we stand on that now and are you guys going to approve that rate increase that DTE is requesting?"

"Well by law I am prohibited from talking about cases that are open, but from a process standpoint we need to have order out by before Thanksgiving," Scripps said. "And we’re on pace to have that proceeding wrapped up by that time."

The MPSC wants to increase the credits for outages automatic, so they would not have to be applied for - and to go up along with how long the power is out. It also wants the reimbursement rate to better match the rate of inflation.

Consumers Energy released a statement:

"Safety is our top priority at Consumers Energy, not just for our coworkers but for everyone in our state. We appreciate the MPSC’s interest in ensuring that energy providers are taking steps to protect and inform people before, during and after severe storms, and improve electric system reliability and resilience. We look forward to working with the MPSC and focusing on the well-being of the people we serve."