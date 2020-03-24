The way we cover and report news is changing during the coronavirus fight

My friends, I'm not the first to say this - and I won't be the last - but right now the WORLD IS AT WAR! This time, it's not nation against nation,

It's the entire world fighting an enemy we can't even see. An enemy we can't kill with a bomb, a missile, or a gun.

This time, our best weapons are knowledge and preparation.

That's why we're here: to give you the information you need to protect yourselves and families.

No, the coronavirus is not a hoax, this is real. And It's not the flu. It's 3 times more contagious and ten times more deadly.

But the chance that you'll actually get sick is still relatively low. More than 80 percent of the patients who contract the virus completely recover.

That's why the doctors and nurses on the front lines deserve our thanks and support.

We're all in this fight, whether we want to be or not.

That's why we're constantly telling you to wash our hands, avoid touching our faces, and to distance ourselves from each other.

That also means changes in the way we bring you the news.

Still, our goal is the same: we want you alert, but not afraid. We want you prepared, but not to panic.

You don't need to buy a thousand rolls of toilet paper!

Now is a time to keep our distance, physically, but to come together in the spirit of one family, a gigantic family of millions of people, looking out for each other, and working together to defeat our common enemy: COVID-19.

It may seem frightening.



But sometimes the worst things we face inspire the best of who we are. Fighting together, keeping informed, we can do this!

WE WILL WIN!

