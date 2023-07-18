'There was no secret meeting;' Meshawn Maddock responds after being named in AG's fake elector suit

Meshawn Maddock, a former Michigan GOP chair has been charged for her role in the 2020 U.S Presidential Election false electors scheme.

She and 15 other Michigan residents were named for their involvement in the alleged efforts to get Donald Trump back into the White House.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office filed the charges Tuesday.

Maddock clapped back at the announcement, saying "We didn’t do anything wrong. We know we didn’t do anything wrong. We’re not fake electors. I was a duly elected Trump elector. There was no forgery involved."

"I think the thing that’s the most upsetting for me is that Dana Nessel is really using her office as a weapon against the citizens," she added.

Nessel released a video outlining the charges, saying her office intends to prove that the defendants knowingly made, filed or published a false document for a purpose under Michigan Election Law, and acted with the intent to defraud.

The AG's office says Maddock and the others charged allegedly had a covert meeting in the basement of the state GOP headquarters and signed their names to multiple certificates saying they were the quote "duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan."

Maddock denies the accusation.

"Secret meeting - no there was no secret meeting. These were Trump electors, duly elected Trump electors who met and it’s all very public. It was on Facebook. I haven’t taken anything down from that day. We met and we turned in paperwork. It was meant to be put alongside with the democrat electors," she said.

Nessel’s investigators also say the fake documents were then sent to the U.S. Senate and the National Archives in a "coordinated effort" to award Michigan’s electoral votes to Trump. Maddock denies that as well, saying the documents were real and so were the signatures.

"After signing these fraudulent electoral documents some of the false electors attempted to enter the state Capitol and deliver their fabricated electoral votes to the senate floor but were turned away," Nessel said.

The charges play into a larger narrative about the 2020 election. Coming up on three years since it the general election was held, the fallout for Trump and some of his supporters continues to ripple. In the latest updates, the former president said Tuesday he was informed of a Justice Department Special Counsel's intention to indict him over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.