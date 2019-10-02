These people aren't real. They're fake profiles and part of a growing threat to online privacy

article

Do you know any of these faces? We can answer that for you. You don't. There's no way. That's because they aren't real people.

Instead, they're thousands of other photos combined to create a unique image of someone new. And people are using the technology for nefarious reasons.

"It uses artificial intelligence and it blends together thousands of pictures to create a unique image of somebody that doesn't even exist," said Cyber Security Expert David Derigiotis. "So the opportunity to create a fake profile and masquerade as somebody else has never been greater."

So who would use it? People after those most vulnerable: your kids.

Child predators are using the service to come up with fake pictures that look like a child but can't be tracked back because the child doesn't exist. They're using these fake profile pictures on games. And the game that concerns Derigiotis the most? Fortnite.

"It brings together hundreds of millions of people every single month and it's multi-platform, meaning somebody with a phone, somebody with an Xbox, a PlayStation, a PC, they can all link in together and play in one unified format," said Derigiotis.

The first step experts say, is using a fake name when someone signs in. Every single bread crumb of the truth a person leaves out there can be pieced together to steal information or gain trust with the bad guys.

Kids are growing up with unprecedented breaches of privacy.

"We are looking at schools, hospital systems that have been compromised," Derigiotis said. "You have children as young as a few days old who have already had their healthcare information compromised and over the course of them growing up it's going to be a long road of identity theft and fraud that they'll have to deal with it."

Kids are being born into a problem that didn't exist before. Derigiotis said it's a connected world unlike any we've seen before. Advice on how to wade into this new territory can be found in a new book authored by the cybersecurity expert. It's called Parental Advisory.

"The problem comes from clicking on attachments from people they trust. Those accounts have been compromised," Derigiotis said. "All it takes is that one click, opening an attachment and then they have ransom ware or some type of virus. This will help them verify it."

If you receive a questionable link from someone you don't know, or if you do know, you can insert it into a website called virustotal.com. Other advice is to Google your name. Look at how many websites have your information and contact them to take it down.

"You have to remove your information, there are specific opt-out links that allow you to pull your data off it so you won't be accessible. You have to know the sites to go to and opt-out so that they do not display your information."