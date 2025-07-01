'They grabbed my phone': Detroit mayoral candidate on TikTok confrontation

The Brief Mayoral candidate Jonathan Barlow faced online harassment after a video of an incident at a late-night event in Detroit went viral. Barlow claims he was approached negatively by a TikTok star, leading to chaos and his phone being snatched. Despite the controversy, Barlow remains focused on winning the August primary and improving Detroit.



A Detroit mayoral candidate is getting a lot of attention online, and he says it's for all the wrong reasons.

The backstory:

Jonathan Barlow is one of many running for mayor in Detroit and his latest task is clearing the air about what happened in a video that has been gaining attention on social media.

Barlow says a few days ago he was at a late-night event near the Renaissance Center when he was approached by a group of women.

"Upon approaching me, the young lady, who has proven herself to be a real TikTok superstar, she definitely approached the situation in a very negative way, assuming that I wanted to engage her friends. That was not the case," he said.

What they're saying:

Barlow later said he was trying to move cars for people so they got home safely and claims the woman was chaotic, snatching his phone out of his hand.

"Thank God her friend gave it back to me. There was always this half-and-half balance: half of her friends saying that we’re trying to calm them down, half of them saying, ‘Listen, you know, we got you. Just go ahead and walk away,'" he said.

According to the mayoral candidate, he had 2 to 3 drinks but did not know the woman and says he feels like the victim.

"I’ve been a victim several times when they grabbed my phone, when they knocked the phone out of her hand, and multiple times when they had to stop her from engaging me and shoving the phone in my face."

Dig deeper:

Since the video was uploaded and gained attention, he says people have been harassing him online, but his focus is on winning the primary in August and building a better Detroit.

FOX 2 reached out to the woman who posted the original video and had not received a response as of Tuesday evening.