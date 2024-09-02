article

"Ever have 110,000 people cheering for you?"

That was the question John Ruselowski was asked as he was rolled toward the tunnel of Michigan Stadium on Saturday night.

It was a big day for the 91-year-old who was selected to be the first Veteran of the Game for the 2024 Michigan Football season. Each home game, nonprofit Veterans of the Game (VOG) honors former service members with a celebration that includes a tailgate and a ceremony on the field during the game.

John Ruselowski and his family on the field at Michigan Stadium during the Aug. 31, 2024 game (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Ruselowski served in the U.S. Far East Signal Corps. during the Korean War, where he was a part of Operation Big Switch - a prisoner swap where nearly 13,000 prisoners of war were returned to the United Nations Command. His career continued as part of the Army Reserves until 1961. During his military career, he received numerous medals, such as the United Nations Service medal and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Presidential Unit Citation, among others.

Ruselowski’s celebration started outside The Big House with a tailgate attended by dozens. At times, it was nearly impossible to move through the Veterans of the Game tent as passersby packed it to thank the vet for his service - from cheerleaders, the band, University of Michigan ROTC members, Blasty the Wolverines Trooper, and even Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, who spent time chatting with Ruselowski about his career before heading to the field to serve as honorary captains for the game.

John Ruselowski talks with Jack Harbaugh during the Veterans of the Game tailgate on Aug. 31, 2024 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Between smiling photos and exchanging handshakes with supporters, Ruselowski signed cards that featured a photo of him during his military service and facts about his career. These cards are created for each Veteran of the Game and presented to their family members. The event also included a ceremony ahead of the game, where Ruselowski was honored for his service and given a chance to speak.

"We're going to be playing in front of 110,000 people in a little while, and we're going to call them heroes on the gridiron," said Ken Magee with VOG as he introduced the vet to the tailgate crowd. "The difference is our veterans, they went to battle, they’re heroes, and a lot of them didn't get to come home after 60 minutes of play because they fought for months and months and others years and years."

Though he was all smiles during the special day, Ruselowski made it clear that the ones who did not make it home are the true heroes.

John Ruselowski signs his custom veteran cards (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

"I’m really no hero," he said. "The heroes that I know are buried in various cemeteries around the United States from overseas."

As the tailgate wrapped up, Ruselowski and his family were taken into the stadium, where they were shown to their seats overlooking The Big House ahead of the field honors. During the second quarter, Ruselowski and his family headed down to the field, where a roar of applause greeted him as he was honored in front of the more than 110,000 fans at the game against Fresno State.

John Ruselowski coming down the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Aug. 31, 2024 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Ruselowski is one of dozens of veterans who have had the same honor over the past decade. The organization works with the Football Alumni of Michigan, students from the University of Michigan-Dearborn, and more to honor a vet at every Michigan home game - a huge undertaking.

Veterans of the Game is currently seeking sponsors and donations to help achieve its mission. Learn how to help here.

Check out more photos of the celebration: