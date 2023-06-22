Thieves involved in 'takeover' robbery at Livonia pharmacy arrested after fleeing, crashing

Three robbery suspects left a trail of carnage in their path after targeting a pharmacy in Livonia, assaulting one of its employees, before fleeing in a high speed chase down I-96.

They eventually left the highway after police started chasing them, crashing into one sports car and then a minivan with four people inside. After they struck a utility pole, the suspects fled the scene before being arrested on June 16.

The suspects, identified as Dwayne Brown, 29, of Detroit, Quentin Bridges, 23, of Detroit, and Alonzo White, 19, of Oak Park, have all been charged with unarmed robbery and larceny in connection with a ‘takeover’ robbery at Ray's Pharmacy, where they stole cash and more than a hundred bottles of prescription drugs.

The robbery attempt unfolded around 5:48 p.m. when the three men drove up to 37672 Professional Center Drive.

Security footage shows them pulling up in a stolen blue Kia Forte before storming into the building and jumping the counter. After collecting both fentanyl and oxycodone, they fled the scene.

A pharmacist was about to describe the suspects and their getaway car, which helped Livonia Police identify them on the highway. Moments after the suspects drove off, an officer monitoring traffic on I-96 spotted them driving eastbound.

After attempting a traffic stop which the suspects failed to obey, the thieves exited the freeway onto Schoolcraft Road, west of Merriman.

Once they reached Plymouth Street, the Kia ran a red light and crashed into a 2016 Corvette. They also hit a Dodge Caravan. The suspects then fled on foot before being arrested near the crash scene.

Bridges and White were arraigned on June 20, with Bridges getting a $500,000 bond and White being held without bond. Brown was arraigned at a local hospital where he was recovering from injuries sustained during the crash. He was also charged with a Habitual Offender Fourth Offense count and is being held without bond.

All three will be back in court on June 29.