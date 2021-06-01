Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Belleville Lake Fest

Belleville Lake

June 25-27

This new festival celebrates life on the lake. It includes a dragon boat festival, live entertainment, food trucks, a boat parade, and more.

Events will be held in Belleville and Van Buren.

Learn more here.

St. Clair Shores Lit Walk by the Lake

Blossom Health Inn

June 26

Poets, writers, and bookworms present the third annual Literary Walk by the Lake this weekend. Several poets and authors plan to speak during the three-and-a-half-hour event this Saturday.

It starts at 12 p.m. and will feature conversations at noon, 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Admission to the event is free for anyone attending or watching virtually.

Learn more here.

Curious at Crossroads, Oddities Fair

Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad

June 26-27

A new event is kicking off in Genesee County this weekend with the premiere of Curious at Crossroads, Oddities Fair. Expect all things weird, like tarot card readings, taxidermy, and entertainers that can only be described as bizarre.

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

Learn more here.

Auburn Hills Summerfest 2021

Downtown Auburn Hills

June 25-26

The annual Summerfest of Auburn Hills is returning to the city for a two-day carnival-like atmosphere. It'll be complete with food, music, dancing, a mobile gaming unit, and a cupcake walk.

The fun starts Friday at 3:45 p.m and goes until 10. On Saturday, things will kick off earlier with the pet parade at 11 a.m. and fun will extend until 10 p.m. Several activities will be running until the event ends at that time.

Learn more here.

2021 Preservation Detroit Cultural Center Saturday Tour

Detroit Public Library

June 26

By-monthly tours that take people on a journey through time and the institutions that represent the cultural centers of Detroit have resumed, and the next one scheduled is this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Hosted by Preservation Detroit, the walkabout will start at the Detroit Public Library's Woodward entrance.

Admission is $15 for Preservation Detroit members and $18 for nonmembers.

Learn more here.