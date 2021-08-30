Things to do this Labor Day Weekend in Metro Detroit
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
Michigan State Fair
- Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi
- Thursday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 6
The Michigan State Fair returns this week with a carnival, food, music, a circus, and more.
Arts, Beats, and Eats
- Royal Oak
- Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6
Arts, Beats, and Eats returns to Royal Oak at full capacity this year. Enjoy works of art by local artists, a variety of food, and music all weekend.
Music headliners include Rise Against, Neon Trees, and Stone Temple Pilots.
Entry is free until 5 p.m. Friday. After that, it is $10. Admission is $5 before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, and $10 after 3 p.m.
SW Fest
- Senate Theater in Detroit
- Saturday, Sept. 4 from 2-11:30 p.m.
This free music festival in Southwest Detroit focuses on local talent, food, and resources.
Check out the full music lineup here.
The event is free, but there is a place to register online.
Hamtramck Labor Day Festival
- Hamtramck
- Saturday, Sept. 6 to Monday, Sept. 7
The 41st annual Hamtramck Labor Day Festival is free and includes music, art, a carnival, and canoe races.
Corvette Fest
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
- Saturday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More than 150 Corvettes will be on display at this free event.
There will be a silent auction, and all proceeds from the auction will benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind.
