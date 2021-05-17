Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

There are lots of free events in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Nature Fest

Crosswinds Marsh in New Boston

Saturday, May 22 from noon to 4 p.m.

See reptile exhibits, take a hike led by a naturalist, and see nesting bald eagles during this free event at Crosswinds Marsh park. The event also includes canoes that can be used for 30 minutes for free. Additionally, fishing is allowed but attendees must provide their own poles.

While there is no cost, patrons must register in advance due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Click here to get tickets.

Open Cockpit Day

Yankee Air Museum in Belleville

Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Explore the inside of cockpits of some of the jets on display at Yankee Air Museum.

This event is free with admission to the museum.

Flea Market

Detroit Shipping Company

Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An outdoor market includes a number of local vendors. Detroit Shipping Company's restaurants will also be open for food and drinks.

Vendors include Casa de Fleur, Inkcourage, Essence by Noble, Honey Girl Skincare, and Juice Juice.

Admittance is free.

Garage Sale and Growlers

Downey Brewing Co. in Dearborn

Saturday, May 22 at 2 p.m.

This garage sale being held at Downey Brewing Co. will help Friends of Animals of Metro Detroit, an animal shelter in Dearborn.

The event is $5. Vendors can also apply at the brewery to sell items for $25.

Spring Car Show

Diamondback Saloon in Belleville

Sunday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first car show of the season at Diamondback Saloon is this weekend. Check out classic cars and enjoy a drink from the country bar at this free event.