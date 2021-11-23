Things to do on Thanksgiving Weekend in Metro Detroit

Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend by kicking off the holiday season in Metro Detroit.

Canterbury Village Holiday Stroll

Nov. 26-28

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Walk through a holiday display of lights and decorations. There will be carolers, s'mores, hot cocoa, beer, hard ciders, cocktails, and wine to enjoy.

Tickets are $14.99. Children under 2, active military members, and veterans are free.

The event will also be held on weekends in December.

Get tickers here.

Holiday Walk at Meadow Brook

Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester

The historic mansion will be decked out in lights.

There is both a daytime and evening event.

Tickets range from $5-$22. Buy them here.

Santaland Parade

Nov. 27 at 10 a.m.

Downtown Garden City

Garden City's annual parade returns this year. The event will also be live-streamed if you can't make it. Watch it here.

Birmingham Santa Walk

Nov. 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Birmingham Shopping District

Santa will walk around and visit various shops before stopping at Shain Park.

There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, a scavenger hunt, hot cocoa, and more.

Find more information here.

Wayne County Lightfest

Nov. 24-28 from 6-10 p.m.

Hines Park in Westland

Drive through a light show featuring more than 100,000 lights and nearly 50 animated displays.

The lightfest starts at the Merriman Road Hines Park entrance between Ann Arbor Trail and Warren Avenue in Westland.

It cost $5 per car, $20 per commercial van, RV, or limo, $25 for a mini bus with 20 passengers, and $50 for a bus with 40 or more passengers. Cash is the only payment accepted.

The lightfest is open Wednesday through Saturday from 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 31.

Find more details here.