Things to do this 4th of July weekend in SE Michigan

From food festivals to holiday celebrations, there's plenty of ways to enjoy 4th of July weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

4th of July Light Show

29195 Sheridan St. in Garden City

Now through Monday, July 4

The Botsick Family Light Show started as a Christmas attraction that drew people to a Garden City home. It has since expanded to include other holidays, including 4th of July.

Stop by from now through the holiday to see the lights.

Get more info here.

Salute to America

Greenfield Village

Thursday, June 30 through Sunday, July 3

Walk through the Village as you listen to music from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

There will also be a military fife and drum parade, fireworks, free carousel rides, and more.

Tickets range from $24.25 to $38. Children 4 and younger are free.

Get tickets here.

Michigan Rib Fest

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4

BBQ and 4th of July – a good combo.

Try ribs while enjoying live music at this festival dedicated to food from around the state. There will also be activities for children, such as monster truck rides.

Tickets are $7. Children younger than 2, military members, and veterans are free. Parking is $5.

Get tickets here.

Royal Oak Taco Fest

Downtown Royal Oak

Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4

Mexican food from more than 35 restaurants and taco trucks will be featured. Margaritas will be served, too, and guests can sample more than 15 varieties of tequila in flights.

Entertainment includes Lucha Libre wrestling matches, taco eating contests, and live music. The music will span genres, and performers will be announced in the future. A kids area will also provide activities for children.

Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the festival gates.

Get tickets here.

Light Up Livernois

Livernois Avenue of Fashion

Saturday, July 2

From noon to 10 p.m., stroll the Avenue of Fashion to see art and local products, try food, and enjoy music.

Find more information here.

Whitmore Lake Boat Parade

Mac's Marina at 9876 Main St. in Whitmore Lake

Sunday, July 3

Boats covered in festive lights will parade around the lake in celebration of the holiday.

The lineup starts at 9:45 p.m., and the parade will begin at 10 p.m.

Find more information here.

Ypsilanti 4th of July Parade

Cross Street

Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.

Ypsilanti's 4th of July tradition steps off at 11 a.m. Monday.

The parade starts at the Water Tower and goes down Cross toward Depot Town.

Numerous performers will be in the parade, including Kid Jay, Azara Alexander, and more. Mike Kabat, who owned the recently closed HAAB's restaurant, will be the grand marshal.