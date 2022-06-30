Things to do this 4th of July weekend in SE Michigan
From food festivals to holiday celebrations, there's plenty of ways to enjoy 4th of July weekend.
4th of July Light Show
- 29195 Sheridan St. in Garden City
- Now through Monday, July 4
The Botsick Family Light Show started as a Christmas attraction that drew people to a Garden City home. It has since expanded to include other holidays, including 4th of July.
Stop by from now through the holiday to see the lights.
Salute to America
- Greenfield Village
- Thursday, June 30 through Sunday, July 3
Walk through the Village as you listen to music from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
There will also be a military fife and drum parade, fireworks, free carousel rides, and more.
Tickets range from $24.25 to $38. Children 4 and younger are free.
Michigan Rib Fest
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
- Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4
BBQ and 4th of July – a good combo.
Try ribs while enjoying live music at this festival dedicated to food from around the state. There will also be activities for children, such as monster truck rides.
Tickets are $7. Children younger than 2, military members, and veterans are free. Parking is $5.
Royal Oak Taco Fest
- Downtown Royal Oak
- Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4
Mexican food from more than 35 restaurants and taco trucks will be featured. Margaritas will be served, too, and guests can sample more than 15 varieties of tequila in flights.
Entertainment includes Lucha Libre wrestling matches, taco eating contests, and live music. The music will span genres, and performers will be announced in the future. A kids area will also provide activities for children.
Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the festival gates.
Light Up Livernois
- Livernois Avenue of Fashion
- Saturday, July 2
From noon to 10 p.m., stroll the Avenue of Fashion to see art and local products, try food, and enjoy music.
Whitmore Lake Boat Parade
- Mac's Marina at 9876 Main St. in Whitmore Lake
- Sunday, July 3
Boats covered in festive lights will parade around the lake in celebration of the holiday.
The lineup starts at 9:45 p.m., and the parade will begin at 10 p.m.
Ypsilanti 4th of July Parade
- Cross Street
- Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.
Ypsilanti's 4th of July tradition steps off at 11 a.m. Monday.
The parade starts at the Water Tower and goes down Cross toward Depot Town.
Numerous performers will be in the parade, including Kid Jay, Azara Alexander, and more. Mike Kabat, who owned the recently closed HAAB's restaurant, will be the grand marshal.