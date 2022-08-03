Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

The Wayne County and Monroe County fairs are both happening now.

See the animal shows or find something else to do around Metro Detroit.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Buy Michigan Now Festival

Downtown Northville

Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7

Support local Michigan vendors as the Buy Michigan Now Festival returns.

While you shop, enjoy live entertainment, food and drinks, and a kids zone full of activities for the little ones.

Find out more here.

Dearborn Brewing Anniversary Party

Dearborn Brewing at 21930 Michigan Ave.

Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7

The brewery is celebrating its seventh anniversary.

Drink beer, enjoy meals from food trucks, and hear live music all weekend.

On Sunday, a portion of sales will be going to the Goodfellows.

See the schedule here.

Wayne County Fair

Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville

Now through Saturday, Aug. 6

A carnival, animal shows, vendors, an off-road derby, and much more are happening at the fair.

Entry is free, but parking is $5, and some events, such as the derby, cost extra.

Check the full event schedule here.

Monroe County Fair

Monroe County Fairgrounds

Now through Saturday, Aug. 6

The Monroe County Fair is also happening now, featuring a carnival, shows, and more.

Admission Sunday is $6 for adults, $3 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger.

See the schedule here.

Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise

Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township

Sunday, Aug. 7

In addition to the cars to admire at the show, there will be live music, adult games, food, and a family fun area.

Check a full schedule of events here.