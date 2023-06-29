Third defendant in Michigan signature scandal turns self in

The third suspect in a wide-ranging signature scandal that rocked Michigan politics during the 2022 midterm campaign season has been arraigned.

Willie Reed turned himself into authorities after being sought by U.S. Marshals for his involvement in an alleged scheme to defraud several candidates for governor. Defendants Shawn Wilmoth and Jamie Wilmoth-Goodin were arraigned last week after the Michigan Attorney General announced charges.

The three individuals are accused of submitting fake and duplicate signatures to the campaigns of Perry Johnson, James Craig, Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, and Michael Markey. They also submitted the fraudulent signatures to other judicial candidates.

Reed is charged with 27 counts, including conducting a criminal enterprise. He's also accused of larceny after allegedly stealing from the campaign of Ryan Kelley, who also ran for governor.

According to a release from Attorney General Dana Nessel, all three defendants coordinated a campaign that charged candidates over $700,000 for valid signature collection. They then knowingly submitted fraudulent signatures.

The bureau of elections quickly identified the fraudulent nature of the signatures, later notifying law enforcement.

Reed, a resident of Florida, was arraigned in the 37th District Court of Macomb County.

All three will be in court July 6.