Third man charged in Melvindale shooting that left one dead

A third suspect has been charged in connection with the Melvindale shooting that killed a man in May.

Melvindale police said Kyren Harris, 20, of Van Buren Township was arraigned in court on Tuesday for the deadly shooting of Frederick Coleman back on May 9.

Harris was taken into custody by the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team and is the third person charged in the case. According to court records, he has been charged with first degree murder and felony firearms and has a $1 million cash bond.

Two other suspects, Taiwan Antonelli Cox Jr., 20, of Detroit, and Curtis Damon Harris, 17, of Ecorse, were charged with the alleged shooting back in July.

On that night, Melvindale police officers were called out to the area of Outer Drive and Seaway for a reported shooting at 9:50 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found Coleman in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Coleman was stopped at Westbound Outer Drive and Seaway, when Cox and Harris allegedly pulled out handguns and shot into his vehicle.

According to authorities, Coleman was wounded while Cox and Harris fled the scene. An investigation by the Melvindale Police Department led to the arrest of both men on July 9, 2024.

As of Nov. 7, it is unknown how Kyren Harris was involved in the shooting.