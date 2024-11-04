'This is our moment': Tim Walz in Detroit addresses Hart Plaza on eve of Election

Democrat Vice President nominee Tim Walz wrapped up his campaign in downtown Detroit, speaking to a massive crowd in Hart Plaza.

Walz made Detroit his final stop, stumping for he and presidential running mate Kamala Harris, following a rally in Milwaukee. Harris barnstormed Pennsylvania - wrapping up her campaigning in Philadelphia.

Walz spoke for only a brief time, but those in attendance received a live performance from the Detroit Youth Choir, Jon Bon Jovi, and Michael Stipe.

On the political end of things, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tim Walz's wife Gwen, preceded him on stage.

"This team is running like everything is on the line, because everything is on the line" Tim Walz said. "Here it is folks, it is our moment, the election is here, the momentum is on our side. With one or two more votes from precincts across the State of Michigan, we can win the whole damn thing."

Polling is still very tight in all seven battleground states.

Walz attacked Trump on abortion rights, and appealed to male voters to cast their votes for he and Harris.

The former teacher and assistant football coach told the cheering crowd that the campaign was now in the fourth quarter with the score tied.

"But we've got the damn ball and we have the best quarterback on the field in Kamala Harris," Walz said. "We don't get tired because we know there will be plenty of time to sleep when we're dead. And we believe in the promise of America, we just have to fight for it."



