Those lonely on Valentine's Day don't have to suffer gloom and doom, says psychologist

A recent study shows about 30 percent of adults feel lonely about once a week at least. When you add a holiday like Valentine's Day, that can really amplify those difficult feelings - but it doesn't have to.

Big picture view:

Valentine's Day can be tough if you are single, but it doesn't always have to be about celebrating a significant other.

"Valentine's Day is not just a day to celebrate relationships," said Psychologist Susan Albers. "It is also focused on love. All kinds of love. Love towards friends, to family members, and self-love."

For those who are single, Albers says one option is self-love - treat yourself to something like a massage. You can also surround yourself with others like planning to meet with friends or family for dinner.

No matter what you choose to do, Dr. Albers says it is important to reframe the day by doing something that makes you happy.

She adds that trying to stay offline might be helpful too.

"Avoid social media before and during Valentine's Day," she said. "Scrolling through social media, seeing pictures of couples or ads for flowers or candies can make you feel even more alone."

If you are feeling lonely think about this - many say it's about not having meaningful relationships or a sense of belonging. So one step is, to join a club or find a hobby where you can connect with other like-minded people.

Another idea is to get outside in nature and go for a walk. You don't even have to be with other people, but you are making connections in doing that. Give it a try (maybe when the snow melts).

The Source: Dr. Susan Albers is a renowned psychologist who provided the interview for this report.



