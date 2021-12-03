Thousands flood downtown Oxford in emotional vigil honoring shooting victims

A devastated community forever changed. Thousands gathered in downtown Oxford Friday night to mourn and honor the lives of four young people.

It was an outpouring of love, support, and grief remembering the students killed in Tuesday's mass shooting at the high school earlier this week.

Tate Myre, 16, a standout player on the football team, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, a talented artist, Justin Shilling, also 17 and the co-captain of the school’s bowling team, and the youngest victim 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, an athlete on the school’s volleyball and basketball teams.

"To the families who lost their loved ones, there are no words that any of us have," said Kelly Westbrook, Oxford DDA. "The only thing I can say is that we as a community, are here for you."

About 15 minutes in, chaos as people frantically started rushing away from the stage after someone fainted and collapsed. Some thought maybe someone had been shot.

"All I heard was screaming, and I saw people running," said one woman. "All I could think was get somewhere safe, get my mother and cousin somewhere safe."

Oakland County Executive David Coulter and Sheriff Michael Bouchard urged for calm.

"There have been things circulating on Facebook today that there was going to be something happening here tonight, and I think the kids were probably aware of that, and that’s what the first thing that came to mind," said Mark Poppelen who attended the vigil.

After things calmed down the vigil did continue. In addition to the lives lost, people paid tribute to the six other students and the teacher who were also shot on that horrific day — but survived.

"I want every one of Oxford to know that moms and dads across the state are mourning with you - because in a moment like this, we have to come together," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"Our wounds are still open, they are raw, our pain is fresh and real," said Pastor Matt Shuler, Journey Lutheran Church.

