Thousands pack downtown Detroit for busy weekend of events

Thousands of people packed downtown Detroit Friday night, with a wide variety of things to do — from concerts and sports to multiple festivals all happening at once.

"I love a busy night in Detroit. A busy night in Detroit is always a good night," said Jasmine Bakkal of Commerce Township.

Ford Field hosted Chris Brown concerts on both Thursday and Friday, Comerica Park welcomed Tigers fans for a weekend series, and events like Sail Detroit and the Ribs R&B Music Festival added to the city’s bustling atmosphere.

Local perspective:

With more people in the city comes more congestion — both on the streets and sidewalks.

"Oh, it’s a lot of folks down here today. It’s a lot of folks. Frustrating getting home from work," said Melody Allen of Detroit.

Police say that after Thursday night’s Chris Brown concert at Ford Field, a fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. at Woodward and Adams avenues. The incident, caught on camera, involved two men. Officers responding to the scene took a man and a woman into custody.

Some fans said they heard about the fight but weren’t deterred from attending Friday’s show.

"Nah, nah, not fighting at the Breezy concert. We’re coming to have fun and show love — that’s it. And have a good time, yes, yes, with my bestie," said Jasmine Williams of Cleveland.

Concertgoers say they’re determined to focus on fun and keeping the peace.

"I feel confident. I never feel worried, honestly. I’m in my hometown. I just have fun and enjoy my time," Bakkal said.

What they're saying:

The Detroit Police Department released a brief statement saying officers had to break up the fight and urged everyone to avoid confrontations, be patient, and respect one another.