Three Detroit boys lose both parents in apparent road rage shooting on 4th of July

Three boys in Detroit are now trying to navigate their lives without their mom or dad after a gunman shot all five of them on the Fourth of July.

Police believe road rage led to someone pulling a gun and shooting up the Gonzalez' family's car in southwest Detroit as the family of five was headed home from a BBQ on the Fourth of July.

The boys' mother, Maria, died on the scene. A few days later, the same day she was laid to rest, their father Francisco died as well.

A memorial has been set up for Maria and Francisco where they were killed.

Christine Bell knew the Gonzalez family through their work with the Urban Neighborhood Initiatives (UNI), a group dedicated to improving Southwest Detroit. The shooting happened just a block from the UNI building.

"It is just really devastating," said Bell. "What is wrong with us - if it is road rage that we couldn't take a step back and think if I do this right now I am going to change people's lives forever."

Bell says the couple were pillars in the neighborhood and even adopted a park in 2013 to keep up with maintenance. Today, the overgrown grass is a sad reminder that they're gone.

The Gonzalez boys, ages 15, 12, and 9, are being cared for by family. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the boys and Bell says the UNI team is working on long-term assistance for the children.

"How do we help you and support you emotionally because money doesn't bring your parents back?" she said.