Three family members stabbed in Canton, suspect arrested

Police are investigating a triple stabbing in Canton where investigators say the suspect and victims were all family members.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. on the 3700 block of Parklawn Drive in Canton Township in a subdivision right off Geddes Road. Canton Police say they rushed to the home along with the fire department to find three people stabbed.

One of them was found a few doors down in the street.

Neighbors say they saw two women and a man suffering from stab wounds and that one of the victims may have been stabbed in the upper chest or arm area.

Cops say the suspect is a family member and was quickly taken into custody.

FOX 2 was told that the victims were rushed to the hospital. We don’t know their conditions just yet. We are working to get that information.

Other neighbors tell FOX 2 the police have been called to the home a handful of times over the last couple of years or so and that at least two family members were seen and heard yelling and screaming outside the house.