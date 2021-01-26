Three relatives charged with poaching elk in northern Michigan state forest

Three family members have been charged with several wildlife crimes in connection to an elk poaching case from 2019.

A total of eight charges were brought forward after the relatives admitted to killing three elk in Pigeon River Country State Forest in northern Michigan.

One man from Gaylord and two from West Branch pleaded not guilty to the charges. If found guilty, they'll face mandatory sentencing of 30 days in jail with the potential for a more severe penalty.

Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have called the case "historic" due to it being "one of the worst elk poaching incidents" ever seen.

Three poached elk discovered in Pigeon River Country State Forest by DNR officers (Department of Natural Resources)

"Without our officers' professional commitment to pursuit of the facts, these suspects would have gotten away...," said Sgt. Mark DePew in a statement. "By utilizing teamwork, technology, and good old-fashioned police work, this case could not have come to a better conclusion."

Charges against Christian, Harry, and Ronald White include hunting without a license, taking an over-limit of elk, and failing to retrieve the carcasses:

Christian White, 29, Gaylord: Hunting Deer without a license Taking an over-limit of elk Failing to make a reasonable effort to retrieve the elk Taking Elk in the wrong hunting unit

Harry White, 70, West Branch: Taking an over-limit of elk Failing to make a reasonable effort to retrieve the elk Taking elk in the wrong hunting unit

Ronald White, 56, West Branch Taking an over-limit of elk

The investigation into the poached elk began more than a year ago after anonymous tips arrived at the DNR's office. After connecting the suspects to the location where three elk were found lying together, the three relatives confessed to conservation officers that they poached the elk.

The carcasses were found east of Vanderbilt near the Bobcat Trail. This was the third elk poaching case within a 30-day period in late 2019. Officers are still investigating the other two cases.

Other penalties for the wildlife crimes include a maximum sentence of 180 days, a 15-year revocation of hunting privileges, and $5,000 fine per elk poached.