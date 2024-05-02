A highly-anticipated go-kart track in Clinton Township will officially open this weekend after months of construction.

The three-story, $3 million track will open as a part of C.J. Barrymore's amusement park's 50th anniversary.

What looks like a track out of Mario Kart will officially open at 8 p.m. on May 3. Dubbed the first kind of go kart track in the state, the epic course includes tight corners, steep descents, and everything else an adrenaline junkie could want out of a high octane racing experience.

The grand opening for the Indy SkyTrack will be at 21750 Hall Road in Clinton Township.

The Indy Track is one of three carting courses that people can race at C.J. Barrymore's. You'll need a wristband, which starts at $49.

