Thurston High School student shot in the hand on the bus during dismissal

The Brief Redford Twp. Police say a Thurston High School student was shot on the bus Wednesday afternoon. The school says the victim was shot in the hand. Two students who the school says were involved are also under investigation.



A high school student from Redford Township is in the hospital after being shot on the bus outside their school on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say at 2:45 p.m. a student suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound inside a school bus in front of Thurston High School.

The school says the victim was shot in the hand.

Redford police say the student was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The gun was taken by the authorities, and they say there is no active threat to the community.

An investigation is ongoing, and the school says the two students who were involved are also under investigation in connection with the incident.

The school superintendent has released a statement:

"We want to reassure our community that there is no ongoing threat to students, staff, or the campus. However, out of an abundance of caution and to allow our school community time to process and heal, Thurston High School will be closed on Thursday, May 8, 2025. All other schools in the district will remain open, and afterschool activities at Thurston are canceled for that day."

Support services will be provided for students and staff by the South Redford School District.