Tick safety: How to protect yourself and your pets as tick-borne diseases spike in Michigan

article

The Brief Tick-borne diseases, including Lyme, are on the rise in Michigan. Preventing tick bites is the best way to avoid catching these diseases. Blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, can spread Lyme disease in their nymph and adult stages.



Spring is here! If you'll be planning to spend time outside, learn about ticks to protect yourself.

Ticks can transmit Lyme disease and other diseases to both humans and pets.

By the numbers:

According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), cases of Lyme disease in the state have increased by 168% over the last five years. In 2020, the state recorded 452 cases of the disease. In 2024, that number was 1,215.

Cases of Anaplasmosis, another tick-borne disease, also had an almost fivefold increase in the past five years - from 17 cases in 2020 to 82 cases in 2024.

Dig deeper:

According to MDHHS, Lyme disease, caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, is the most common tick-borne disease in Michigan. Anaplasmosis, caused by the bacterium Anaplasma phagocytophilum, is the second most common tick-borne disease and cases are increasing, particularly in the northern parts of the state.

What they're saying:

Experts urge taking steps to prevent tick bites in the first place.

"Preventing tick bites is the best way to prevent tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease and anaplasmosis," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "If you find a tick attached to your body, promptly remove it. Monitor your health, and if you experience fever, rash, muscle or joint aches or other symptoms, or if you suspect a tick has been attached for more than 24 hours, consult with your medical provider."

(Photo By Getty Images)

How is Lyme disease spread?

Blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, can spread Lyme disease in their nymph and adult stages. Adults are found in the spring and fall, while nymphs are active in the summer.

Usually, a tick needs to be attached to a person or animal for about 36-48 hours for the bacterium, Borrelia Burgdorfer, to spread.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, these ticks are found in both the Upper and Lower Peninsula in wooded and grassy areas.

These ticks are usually about 1/8 of an inch long, have black legs, and a round black shield behind its head.

What are the symptoms of Lyme disease?

The symptoms of Lyme disease typically show up 3-30 days after the bite, though the average is seven days.

Early symptoms in humans include a rash, fever and chills, headaches, and muscle or joint pain.

The rash, known as Erythema migrants, appears in about 70-80% of Lyme disease cases. The rash may be warm but usually does not itch or hurt, according to the CDC. It can expand with time, sometimes reaching up to 12 inches or more across.

This rash often looks like a bulls-eye but can also appear differently. According to MDHSS, the rash could also be solid red, multiple red oval-shaped spots, or a reddish-blue mark with an expanding and clearing ring.

Tick bite on the forearm of a man in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 07, 2023. Experts predict bad year for ticks as disease-carrying bugs expand range in Canada. The prevalence of ticks that can carry Lyme disease is expected to be higher than eve Expand

If you think you have Lyme disease, go see a doctor because it is easier to treat early.

Untreated Lyme disease can present more symptoms as time passes. This includes severe headaches and neck pain or stiffness, facial drooping, rashes on other parts of the body, arthritis (especially in the knees), heart palpitations, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, nerve pain, tingling or numbness in hands or feet, and brain or spinal cord inflammation.

According to Cornell University, Lyme disease in dogs can cause lameness, swollen lymph nodes, joint swelling, fatigue, and loss of appetite. However, not all dogs show symptoms.

Dogs can also experience serious kidney problems if they have the disease.

How is Lyme disease treated?

Lyme disease is treated with antibiotics.

When caught early, oral antibiotics are used, typically for 2-4 weeks. If caught later or the disease involves your central nervous system, intravenous antibiotics are used for 2-4 weeks.

Symptoms of IV-treated Lyme disease may last for some time beyond treatment.

Like humans, dogs are also treated with antibiotics.