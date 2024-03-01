Tickets on sale for added Hoedown date featuring Luke Bryan

article

Due to demand, a second day was added to this year's Hoedown country music fest, and tickets are on sale now.

Luke Bryan will headline both days, June 28 and 29, at Pine Knob Music Theatre.

Other main stage performers include Alana Springsteen on June 28 and Chase Matthew and HunterGirl on both days. Performers on the second stage will be announced later.

Some tickets for June 28 are still available, while June 29 tickets just went on sale at 10 a.m. March 1.

Get tickets here.