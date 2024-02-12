Expand / Collapse search

Luke Bryan to headline 2024 Hoedown at Pine Knob Music Theatre

By Amber Ainsworth
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

CLARKSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Country singer Luke Bryan is among the headliners announced for this year's Hoedown music fest.

Other main stage performers at the June 28 event include Alana Springsteen, Chase Matthew and HunterGirl.

The Hoedown includes two stages at Pine Knob Music Theatre. Performers on the second stage will be announced later.

"It’s a full circle moment to have our friend Luke Bryan return to the WYCD Hoedown!" said 99.5 WYCD Program Director Tim Roberts. "He was on his first single then and now brings 30 #1 hits to this epic show at Pine Knob! We couldn’t be more excited."

Tickets for the Hoedown go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 16.

