Tickets still available for this weekend's Detroit Fall Beer Festival

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 22, 2025 11:59am EDT
(Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Choose from hundreds of Michigan-made beers at this weekend's Detroit Fall Beer Festival.

The annual Michigan Brewers Guild fest will be held from 1-6 p.m. at Eastern Market.

More than 90 breweries will be at the beer fest, serving 480 beers spanning nearly 80 styles. 

Advance tickets are $60 plus fees. If available, they will be available at the door for $70. Tickets at the door must be purchased with a credit or debit card, not cash.

Each ticket includes a sample cup and 15 tokens for beer samples, with additional tickets available for sale. 

Get tickets here.

