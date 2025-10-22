Tickets still available for this weekend's Detroit Fall Beer Festival

article

Choose from hundreds of Michigan-made beers at this weekend's Detroit Fall Beer Festival.

The annual Michigan Brewers Guild fest will be held from 1-6 p.m. at Eastern Market.

More than 90 breweries will be at the beer fest, serving 480 beers spanning nearly 80 styles.

Advance tickets are $60 plus fees. If available, they will be available at the door for $70. Tickets at the door must be purchased with a credit or debit card, not cash.

Each ticket includes a sample cup and 15 tokens for beer samples, with additional tickets available for sale.

Get tickets here.