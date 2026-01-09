Tigers dump FanDuel sports network for broadcasts

The Detroit Tigers and FanDuel are breaking up. The Tigers cancelled their contract with the sports network, and they weren’t the only team to do so.

The backstory:

Although pitchers and catchers report in a few weeks and the season begins in a few months, however you watch the Tigers this year, that FanDuel logo on your screen is gone for good.

News broke earlier this week that the Tigers are one of nine teams to terminate their contract with the sports network, owned by Main Street Sports Group.

We are told FanDuel didn’t pay the St. Louis Cardinals in December.

We're still working to find out that’s the case with Tigers. But we do know the tigers and the other MLB teams involved, parted ways.

One reason? Major League Baseball stepped in.

Rico Beard of 97.1 The Ticket says MLB doing that, may have saved the day.

"The good news for fans - you’ll be able to still see the Tigers because Major League Baseball stepped in and said ‘Hey you can do a couple of things - you could either go back to the table and renegotiate with FanDuel. Think of it like this: The Tigers are free agents right now.

"You can negotiate with FanDuel and come up with your own deal. You can go and find a third party deal or somebody else if you want to, or we’ll take care of you and put you on the Major League Baseball Network, where you’re a part of the MLB package that you would have to buy.

"Some of the games may end up being just being streaming, and not necessarily on TV. You would have to go and get them online. But you’ll still be able to see your beloved Detroit Tigers play."

Some fans sounded off at Mr. Joe's Sports Bar in Southfield.

"What would I like to see happen with the Detroit broadcast? I like watching TV for free - how’s that for an answer? That’s how old I am," said Milford resident John McLaughlin. "Let me turn on Channel 7, Channel 4, Channel 2, and watch a game. How’s that? That’s my answer."