Tigers-Guardians Game 5 of ALDS moved up for weather

The start time for the Detroit Tigers elimination game against the Cleveland Guardians has been moved up due to potential weather problems.

Originally slated for an evening game, Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series will start at 1:08 p.m., the teams announced Friday. Gates will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Tomorrow's match will be the final between the two division rivals, which is a best-of-five series with a slot in the American League Championship Series on the line.

Whoever wins will play the New York Yankees in the best-of-seven series and a chance to play in the World Series.