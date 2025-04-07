Macomb County sees wave of dashboard screen thefts from Dodge Ram trucks

The Brief Touchscreens on the dashboards of various Dodge Rams are being stolen, according to police in St. Clair Shores. Detective Ben Leitch has investigated 16 screen thefts from Ram trucks, with all of them happening within the past two months. Police have urged residents to park in a garage if they can.



Lock your trucks, as police are warning St. Clair Shores residents of a wave of screen thefts from Dodge Rams that have been affecting drivers for two months.

What they're saying:

Many who live in the area are on edge, not taking any chances, while police look for thieves stealing the dash screens out of various Dodge Rams.

FOX 2 talked with a few theft victims, including Dave, who said his Ram truck was parked in his driveway when someone broke in about two weeks ago.

"I looked in and the center of it's gone," he said. "They broke the back door window."

The job is quick, with police saying it could take only thirty seconds for a theft to take place, as it only takes a couple of screws.

Dig deeper:

Detective Ben Leitch has investigated 16 screen thefts from Ram trucks, with all of them happening within the past two months.

"I know it’s hitting all over the Tri-County area, so I would assume that it’s more than one person," Leitch said over the phone. "This is definitely a crime that probably could be stopped if the manufacturer changed some security features."

As for now, the cost falls on Dave and his insurance.

"It’s still not fixed, so we're waiting for parts I guess," he said. "When I get it fixed, I have to worry about it getting swiped again. I’ve never stolen from anybody and they do this. That’s what hurts."

Police have urged residents to park in a garage if they can and beef up their home security cameras.