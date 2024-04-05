Tigers hold off Oakland A's 5-4 in Opening Day win

The Tigers beat the Athletics 5-4 on Opening Day in Detroit Friday, continuing their hot start to the new season.

Gio Urshela's RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Spencer Torkleson scoring the winning run for the Tigers (6-1).

Closer Andre Lange slammed the door in the ninth inning, getting the final out - with a strikeout of Zack Gelof.

The Tigers bats were active early jumping out to a 3-0 lead but the A's would eventually fight back to tie it 4-4 by the seventh inning.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 05: Mark Canha #21 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after hitting a one run home run in the sixth inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on April 05, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/

The home team had eight hits, with home runs by Mark Canha and Matt Vierling. Torkelson (two hits) and Riley Greene had RBI singles.

Opening Day starter Tarik Skubal went six and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits, striking out nine and allowing three earned runs.

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 05: Detroit Tigers first base Spencer Torkelson (20) pops out to end the first inning during the Detroit Tigers versus the Oakland Athletics game on Friday April 5, 2024 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon

The Tigers play the A's two more times this weekend, completing the three-game home stand, including at 1:10 p.m. tomorrow.



