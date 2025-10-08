Tigers blast Mariners 9-3 forcing Game 5 in ALDS

article

The Tigers forced a winner-take-all Game 5 in the ALDS Wednesday at Comerica Park, but had to climb out of an early hole to do it.

Detroit scored nine consecutive runs to win 9-3 and tying the best-of-five series at 2-2.

The table is set for Game 5 at 4:40 p.m. Friday in Seattle with Tigers ace Tarik Skubal facing off with Luis Castillo.



Detroit piles on in the 8th

The Tigers wasted no time building the lead to 9-3 with an insurance run.

Javier Baez beat out a potential double-play ball, scoring Zach McKinistry who reached on a lead-off single.

Baez's single gave him a four-RBI game.

Torres goes yard in 7th

Gleyber Torres led off the seventh inning with a solo home run hit to right field, that carried into the crowd, making it 8-3.

Tigers take control in 6th

Riley Greene led off the sixth inning with a solo-shot home run, giving the Tigers their first lead of the game, 4-3.

Reliever Eduardo Bazardo came on but Spencer Torkelson roped a double down the third base line. It put a runner in scoring position for Zach McKinstry.

McKinstry hit an RBI single to right field, scoring Torkelson, making it 5-3.

With two outs, Wenceel Perez hit a double in the right field corner - setting the table for Javy Baez who hit a two-run home run to left field for a 7-3 lead.

Tigers tie it in bottom of 5th

The Tigers found new life in the fifth inning, breaking through for three runs.

The big inning was keyed by Dillon Dingler's RBI double scored Zach McKinstry as the home team finally broke through on the scoreboard, cutting the lead to 3-1.

Jahmai Jones followed with an RBI double to the left field corner, bringing the Tigers within 3-2.

Javy Baez roped an RBI single to center field, scoring Jones.

Parker Meadows grounded out but Baez who stole second base, advanced to third.

Amid the rally, Seattle starter Bryce Miller was chased from the mound, giving way to reliever Gabe Speier.

Mariners make it 3-0 in top of 5th

Cal Raleigh's RBI single scored Randy Arozarena who reached base on a single, then moved to second on a wild pitch by Kyle Finnegan.

Seattle strikes in 4th

The Tigers dabbled with disaster at one point with Seattle loading the bases with none out.

In the top of the fourth the Mariners added to it's lead with an RBI ground out by Victor Robles against reliever Kyle Finnegan. The grounder led to a double play followed by a pop-out to end the inning.

Finnegan came on with the bases loaded to relieve Tyler Horton. Back-to-back singles by Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez were followed by a walk by MItch Garver juiced the bases.

Horton relieved Case Mize in the top of the fourth inning as the starter's day ended allowing two hits with six strikeouts.

Mariners get to Mize in 2nd

The Mariners drew first blood with an RBI single by Dominic Canzone in the second inning, scoring Josh Naylor who reached on a double.

Detroit reached base but was kept off the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning.

The Tigers did get on base from a two-out single by Zach McKinstry but he was stranded by a fly-out from Dillon Dingler that nearly reached the warning track.

Starting pitchers Mize for the Tigers and Bryce Miller for the Mariners each had easy 1-2-3 innings to open the game.