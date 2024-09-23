Tigers move up start time with Rays Tuesday due to forecast

article

The Detroit Tigers have moved up the start time for Tuesday's game against the Rays to 1:10 p.m. due to weather.

The original time was scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Comerica Park. The team announced that tickets for the original time will be valid for the early start, or fans may exchange them at any time for a future 2024 regular season game.

"Due to the uncertainty surrounding the weather forecast on Tuesday with a greater threat of inclement weather during the evening," the team said in part from a release. "The decision was made in an effort to identify the best opportunity to play the game."

The Tigers have won 11 of its past 14 games to leapfrog the Minnesota Twins for the final American League wild-card spot with six games remaining.

The Kansas City Royals (82-74) and Tigers (82-74) would be the final two teams in the AL bracket if the season ended Monday. The Twins (81-75) are one game back while the Mariners (80-76) are two games behind. There are six games remaining for all four teams.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.