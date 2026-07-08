The Brief Justin Verlander says he will retire at the end of the 2026 MLB season. The Tigers pitcher has battled injuries during what was supposed to be his return to Detroit.



Justin Verlander says he will retire at the conclusion of the 2026 MLB season after spending his last season of professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers.

Despite being hampered by injuries during what was supposed to be his return to Detroit, Verlander received an invite to join the All-Star game one more time.

Announcing his decision on social media, Verlander said he came to the realization that his time had come to end his career.

Justin Verlander message to fans

"Over the last several months, I've realized that time has come. While I'm fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of this season, I've decided this will be my last."

Verlander named to 10th All-Star Game

Verlander was also named as the Legacy Pick for the upcoming MLB All-Star Game.

The 43-year-old as well as Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies both earned legacy honors for the upcoming game.

Verlander is the second Tiger to earn the distinction after Miguel Cabrera was selected in 2022.

Tigers say goodbye

The Detroit Tigers shared a heartfelt goodbye to their departing pitcher as well:

"From the moment Justin Verlander rejoined our organization, the entire baseball world was reminded just how much he means to this city, this state, and our fanbase. While it is bittersweet that 2026 will be the final season of his playing career, we look forward to celebrating his extraordinary legacy alongside our tans over the coming months. We also thank Commissioner Manfred for selecting Justin as a special honoree to represent the Olde English D at this year's All-Star Game, a moment that is sure to be emotional as we recognize his decades of excellence and lasting impact on our sport."