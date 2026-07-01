Cyclosporiasis in Michigan: Latest case counts and what to know

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The Brief A cyclosporiasis outbreak across the United States is being investigated by the CDC. The outbreak includes dozens here in the State of Michigan across several counties. It’s a diarrheal illness caused by infection from a parasite that’s common in fresh produce during hot weather.



A cyclosporiasis outbreak across the United States is being investigated by the CDC.

It has sickened dozens of people across 17 states – including many here in Michigan.

Cyclosporiasis outbreak in Michigan

The backstory:

Earlier this week, the Monroe County Health Department said it was investigating several cases of cyclosporiasis among county residents.

READ MORE: Cyclosporiasis cases on the rise in Monroe County, health officials say

Currently:

As of Tuesday, June 30, the State of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services says more than 170 cases have been reported across southeast Michigan.

By the numbers:

Current case county by county as of Tuesday, June 30:

Monroe: 70

Lenawee: 33

Washtenaw: 21

Wayne: 12

Jackson: 7

Shiawassee: 7

24 cases in 11 other counties and the City of Detroit

Dig deeper:

The state says the average age of those infected is 44 years old, but those who have been sickened range in age from 8 to 84 years old.

What they're saying:

"Based on the unusual number of cases we have identified in a little over a week, we anticipate additional cases of illness being reported," Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive, said.

What is cyclosporiasis?

Big picture view:

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which experts say is found in developing countries and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces.

Outbreaks have occurred in the US as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce in hot weather.

It is not known to spread from person-to-person.

RELATED: CDC investigates parasite outbreak linked to 'explosive' diarrhea across 17 states

Cyclosporiasis symptoms

Timeline:

Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include:

Frequent watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite and weight

Abdominal cramps and bloating

Nausea (vomiting is less common)

Low-grade fever

Anyone infected who does not get treatment, health experts say the illness may last for a few days to over a month. Symptoms could go away and then return one or more times.

Cyclosporiasis treatment

What you can do:

If you experience sudden, ongoing diarrhea, reach out to your health care provider and your local health department.

Symptoms can be improved with an antibiotic.

Cyclosporiasis prevention

What you can do:

To help avoid any illness from cyclospora or other harmful bacteria or organisms,

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recommends the following:

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting or cooking

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating

Refrigerate cut, peeled or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible