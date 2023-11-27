Tigers sign pitcher Kenta Maeda to 2-year, $24M deal: AP source

article

Free agent right-hander Kenta Maeda and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced.

Maeda, who turns 36 on April 11, spent the past three years with the Minnesota Twins. He was 6-8 with a 4.23 ERA in 20 starts and one relief appearance this year in his return from Tommy John surgery on Sept. 1, 2021.

He was hit on the left ankle by a 111.6-mph drive off the bat of Boston’s Jarren Duran in his third outing on April 20. After giving up career highs of 10 runs and 11 hits against the New York Yankees six days later, he went on the injured list because of a strained right triceps, an injury that sidelined him until June 23.

Maeda made a pair of relief outings in the AL Division Series against Houston, allowing three runs in four innings.

He completed an eight-year contract he agreed to with the Los Angeles Dodgers that guaranteed $25 million and included $81.2 million in potential innings and roster bonuses. He earned $650,000 in bonuses this year.

Maeda is 65-49 with a 3.92 ERA in 155 starts and 35 relief outings for the Dodgers (2016-19) and Twins (2020-21, ’23), who acquired him in February 2020 along with minor league utilityman Jair Camarago for right-hander Brusdar Graterol and first baseman/outfielder Luke Raley.

Maeda reached 32 starts only in his first season with the Dodgers, when he pitched 175 2/3 innings, which remains his big league high.

In Detroit, he would join a rotation projected to include right-handers Matt Manning, Alex Faedo and Reese Olson.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez opted out of the final three years and $49 million of his contract to become a free agent. Left-handers Joey Wentz (19 starts) and Tarik Skubal (15) saw significant time in the rotation, along with right-hander Reese Olson (18).

