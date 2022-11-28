Tigers star Miguel Cabrera says 2023 likely his last season before retirement: report

article

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera said in a recent interview that 2023 will likely be his last season.

The 40-year-old future hall of famer told MLB.com that next season will probably be his last before retiring, possibly with an eye toward moving to coaching.

"It feels a little weird to say that. I thought I'm not going to say that ever, but I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball," Cabrera said in the interview.

Cabrera seemingly left the option open with the "never say never" caveat on next season being his last, but also spoke about remaining in the organization.

The Tigers acquired Cabrera in a blockbuster trade in December 2007 from the Florida Marlins.

He is a 12-time All-Star, two-time American League MVP (2012, 2013), triple crown winner in 2012, four-time American League batting champion (2011–2013, 2015) and has a World Series championship from the Marlins in 2003.

Last season he finished with five home runs, 43 RBI and batted .254 in 112 games, limited by injury.

For his 20-year career, Cabrera has 507 home runs with 1,847 RBI and an average of .308.

