Tips for putting a finishing coat on mirror frame

This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades shows us how to put the finish coats on the mirror frame that she previously stripped and then stained. This process is quicker than you think, says Jill. The only thing that will slow you down is drying times.

First, Jill wiped the newly-stained frame down with a tackcloth. That is a piece of cheesecloth that is treated to be sticky, so that it picks up dust and debris. Once that is done, it's time to apply the finish.

Jill chose a semi-gloss poly-acrylic finish made by Zar. It dries crystal clear, and the clean-up is super easy, requiring only water. Jill advises that you NOT shake the can, at all. You do not want any bubbles in the product, because you will end up with bubbles in the finish.

Jill used a foam brush to apply the product, brushing with the grain of the wood whenever possible, to get the best finish.

Once the frame was coated, Jill let it dry for 24 hours.

The next day, she very lightly sanded it to remove any debris or rough spots. Then she used the tackcloth again, to pick up any dust before recoating the frame in exactly the same way. Jill repeated this process multiple times, letting it dry thoroughly in between, to build up the finish.

Ultimately, Jill ended up with 5 coats of finish on the frame.

***NOTE*** Jill also coated the inside edge on the back of the fame, where the mirror would actually sit. Although, that part she only coated once, just to seal in the stain. No need to put multiple coats there.

That's the process! After the last coat was dry, Jill reassembled the mirror and hung it back on the wall. It's back in its rightful place, over the bathroom sink.

PROJECT RATING: Easy+ (It's more time-consuming than difficult, just because of drying times.)

To watch Jill take you through the process, just click on the video player above.