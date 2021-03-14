Tlaib on Mi lawmakers stimulus disbursement: “Not the time to play politics.”

In a Sunday conversation with Fox 2, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Michigan, conveyed the message that when it comes to dispersing the more than $10 Billion in federal Covid 19 stimulus money, she’s hopeful both Republicans and Democrats in the State can work together.

When asked about extant tensions between Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and a Republican-controlled State Legislature potentially slowing up the process of funneling dollars to communities, Tlaib told Fox 2’s Hilary Golston, "This is a global pandemic. We should be united against this virus… This is not the time to play politics."

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law last week.

The massive infusion of funding includes not only the much-discussed $1,400 stimulus checks but things like the expansion of the child tax credit, extending unemployment benefits, health care coverage, and rent and mortgage relief money for helping schools re-open safely and, of course, scaling up vaccine distribution.

"I think it’s important to note that they’ve already started doing that… there’s $400 million they’re holding up right now to increase vaccinations; that’s to save lives. I know that this is going to be a struggle for the Republican leadership in the State House and the State Senate," Tlaib said. "They need to know there’s bipartisan support at home. There’s bipartisan support throughout Michigan to get this funding and these resources to our communities."